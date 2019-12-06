Please enable JavaScript to use this site.

Event Summary

Join us for 93XRT’s Holiday Jam Concerts at The Vic Theatre starring

X Ambassadors with special guest Mondo Cozmo on December 6th
The Lumineers with special guest Joseph on December 7th 
Alice Merton with special guest The Strumbellas on December 8th 


 


Vic Theatre
3145 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657


Dec 6 to Dec 8
Event Details

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

Tickets on sale this Friday, October 25th at 9am CDT through Eventbrite.com.

There is a strictly enforced 2 ticket limit for December 7th and a 4 ticket limit for December 6th and 8th. 

Tickets are limited. Tickets also available at The Vic Theatre box office. 

Photos
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter to get all the info and find out how you can win tickets to the XRT Holiday Jam! You’ll also receive exclusive offers, news, information & promotions from XRT.

Sign Up